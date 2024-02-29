John Laurinaitis' exit prevented Roman Reigns' cousin from joining WWE

John Laurinaitis left WWE in 2022 shortly after sexual misconduct allegations against him first emerged. In a recent interview, Roman Reigns' cousin Lloyd Anoa'i recalled how the former WWE executive's departure affected his return to the company.

Lloyd Anoa'i wrestled for WWE between 1993 and 1996 under several names, including Fred Williams, The Tahitian Savage, and The Tahitian Warrior. The 53-year-old also wrestled in ECW before continuing his career as a trainer and in-ring talent on the independent scene.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Lloyd Anoa'i revealed he was supposed to become a WWE producer after positive talks with Laurinaitis:

"He was gonna put me to work, then all of a sudden they had that budget cut, so then I got the call saying, 'We have to wait, give me six months, and we'll get you in here started.' So that went through, and then after the budget cut, of course, the situation with Vince McMahon, and then putting Johnny Ace [John Laurinaitis] involved in it, and he was gone, so it was a blind spot." [6:29 – 6:56]

On January 25, former WWE employee Janel Grant accused John Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon of sexual assault. Both men denied the allegations, with Laurinaitis' lawyer claiming his client was a "victim" of McMahon and "not a predator."

Lloyd Anoa'i's WWE future after John Laurinaitis' exit

Before wrestling shows, producers speak to in-ring competitors backstage to confirm plans for their match. They are also responsible for running ideas by WWE's higher-ups.

Lloyd Anoa'i is still keen on working for WWE if a producer role is available in the future:

"I wanna go back as a producer type because I feel that I can give my knowledge and help in any way for the company. Since all of our family has been wrestling for the company and we have such a great relationship with WWE, I think that it would be something I can give back." [7:11 – 7:29]

In the same interview, Lloyd Anoa'i shared his honest thoughts on whether WWE should have booked The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

Would you like to see Lloyd Anoa'i return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.