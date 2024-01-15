Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa called "f*****g dorks" in disrespectful tweet posted by top WWE star

A top WWE Superstar has sent a non-PG message attacking Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

On the upcoming edition of WWE RAW, The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh will take on Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano in a tag team match. This will be the first time that Dominik and McDonagh face Ciampa and Gargano in tag team action.

In his latest tweet, Dominik promoted the tag team match by taking a massive shot at DIY members. The former NXT North American Champion called the duo "f*****g dorks" in his tweet.

"Judgment Day vs these f*****g dorks," wrote Dominik.

Dominik Mysterio wanted a top WWE Superstar to join The Judgment Day

Last year, Dominik had a chat with Bakers Bantering and made a surprising comment about Jey Uso. Dominik stated that he would love to see Uso in The Judgment Day.

“I can’t join Roman, I got Jey. Jey gotta join The Judgement Day. [He’s gotta change his color from red to purple] He can keep the all white pants but maybe the palm trees are a little purple and black in there. And I think that fits perfectly. He’s got tattoo.. Why not? I think he’d be a perfect fit.” [H/T Wrestling News 365]

Unfortunately for Dominik, Jey stayed away from The Judgment Day and even competed against the stable on various occasions. At Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, Jey Uso and other top babyfaces defeated The Judgment Day in a WarGames match.

Dominik recently put an end to his losing streak at a live event where he and JD McDonagh defeated The Creed Brothers. The young gun hadn't won a match since Halloween Havoc, where he retained the NXT North American title against Nathan Frazer.

Dominik seems quite confident that he and McDonagh will pick up another win this Monday on WWE RAW.

