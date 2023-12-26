"Joining WWE and being Punk's new manager" - Wrestling fans speculate reason for recent AEW departure

WWE fans have reacted to a recent departure from All Elite Wrestling and have commented on what it could mean moving forward.

All Elite Wrestling has established itself as the alternative for wrestling fans in the United States, but the promotion has fallen on some hard times as of late. AEW President Tony Khan announced that CM Punk had been fired on September 2, and there has been a ton of negativity surrounding the company ever since. However, the promotion is still going strong and is set for the World's End event this Saturday night in New York.

Last year, following All Out 2022, Punk was infamously involved in a brawl with The Elite following an explosive rant during the media scrum. The 45-year-old made his return to the company earlier this year during the debut edition of AEW Collision but was fired a couple of months later.

Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks' wife, Dana Massie, served as the Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer but has now departed the company. The wrestling world had some fun with the news, and one fan joked that she is heading to WWE to become Punk's new manager.

However, many fans were critical of AEW's merchandise at live events and stated that a change needed to be made.

Braun Strowman comments on CM Punk's return to WWE

Braun Strowman recently disclosed what he thought about CM Punk returning to WWE.

Punk made his triumphant return last month at WWE Survivor Series at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. The veteran has signed an exclusive contract with WWE RAW and has already announced that he will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match next month in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Monster of All Monsters admitted that he had heard mixed things about Punk in the past. However, the former Universal Champion added that he would form an opinion on the controversial star after meeting him in person:

"He's doing his job," Strowman said. "At the end of the day, our job is to put eyes on the product and butts in seats, and, well, it looks like he's doing it. I've heard mixed reviews from multiple people on what kind of person he is. I'll find out when I meet him, and he can get in line and get these hands just like anybody else." [3:53 – 4:07]

All Elite Wrestling has a loyal fanbase, and another major brand means more opportunities for wrestlers to succeed. It will be interesting to see if the promotion can get fans talking about their product again rather than their backstage issues following World's End this weekend.

Are you excited about CM Punk's return to WWE, or have mixed feelings due to how it ended in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

