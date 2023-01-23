"Judgment Day is the highlight of entire WWE for me"- Wrestling fans debate as they reflect on the heel stable's performance over the months

The WWE Universe gave their honest opinion on Judgment Day's progress over the months.
On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Judgment Day confronted their arch-rivals, The Usos. Shortly afterward, Dominik Mysterio got in the face of Jimmy and Jey Uso and was beaten by Solo Sikoa. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley came face-to-face with Sikoa, and eventually, the latter was attacked by Mustafa Ali.
Wrestling fans recently spoke about how the heel stable has changed over the span of a few months as they shared their honest opinions.
While many fans pointed out that Dominik's entry into the faction has made it interesting, others suggested that the storyline between The Eradicator and Dominik has been exciting.
Fans also mentioned that Rhea Ripley's entry into the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event would be interesting as well.
Here are some of the fan reactions below:
Zelina Vega mentioned that she would like to face WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley
Zelina Vega recently mentioned that she would like to face Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley in the near future.
Speaking on WWEDeutschland, Vega recalled facing The Eradicator previously. She said that although she faced Ripley earlier, she would like to have a match against her at WrestleMania 39.
"Rhea Ripley for sure. And here's the thing right, we've had matches before but I think the tables have turned so much now that we're just completely different people than we were a year ago. Different entertainers, different competitors than a year ago. And I would love, love the chance to have a match with her at WrestleMania and to win, of course, a championship."
During the same interview, Zelina further added that her match against Rhea Ripley would blow everyone's mind.
"I also think that now that we've had time to kinda have some matches together, this one if we actually have time and we have the stage to do so, we will blow everybody out of the water and blow everybody's mind."
