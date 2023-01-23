"Judgment Day is the highlight of entire WWE for me"- Wrestling fans debate as they reflect on the heel stable's performance over the months

The WWE Universe gave their honest opinion on Judgment Day's progress over the months.

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Judgment Day confronted their arch-rivals, The Usos. Shortly afterward, Dominik Mysterio got in the face of Jimmy and Jey Uso and was beaten by Solo Sikoa. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley came face-to-face with Sikoa, and eventually, the latter was attacked by Mustafa Ali.

Wrestling fans recently spoke about how the heel stable has changed over the span of a few months as they shared their honest opinions.

While many fans pointed out that Dominik's entry into the faction has made it interesting, others suggested that the storyline between The Eradicator and Dominik has been exciting.

Fans also mentioned that Rhea Ripley's entry into the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event would be interesting as well.

Here are some of the fan reactions below:

Prin🍀e @finnsjudgement @JustTalkWrestle Judgement Day is the highlight of entire WWE for me. I love them. @JustTalkWrestle Judgement Day is the highlight of entire WWE for me. I love them.

Aditya Jain @stonecoldnose @JustTalkWrestle Yeah, that Dom prison bit has added a new dimension to this. Also, they’re booked better now with the tag title shots. @JustTalkWrestle Yeah, that Dom prison bit has added a new dimension to this. Also, they’re booked better now with the tag title shots.

Josh @jdkonagym @JustTalkWrestle When Edge left the group, I honestly expected it to fail. Each member has done the most to uplift the group and make them a legit threat to the rest of the roster. @JustTalkWrestle When Edge left the group, I honestly expected it to fail. Each member has done the most to uplift the group and make them a legit threat to the rest of the roster.

tom 🍑 @T0mBucha

They could do this without Finn. He seems like the weakest link right now @JustTalkWrestle Dom storyline has been carrying the group. Damien Priest's swag comes in 2nd.They could do this without Finn. He seems like the weakest link right now @JustTalkWrestle Dom storyline has been carrying the group. Damien Priest's swag comes in 2nd.They could do this without Finn. He seems like the weakest link right now

Kyle Cook © @K_E_Z300



All led by Prison Dom. @JustTalkWrestle Absolutely. They are doing good work on the mic and in the ring. Would love to see Rhea win the Royal Rumble.All led by Prison Dom. @JustTalkWrestle Absolutely. They are doing good work on the mic and in the ring. Would love to see Rhea win the Royal Rumble.All led by Prison Dom. https://t.co/eyJz29cqYY

zayn stan @repluggedart



They look like a faction for good. They win, they lose, but they take a good hour and more of RAW every week. That says a lot about them.



And Rhea-Dom has been amazing @JustTalkWrestle Ever since Clash at the Castle.They look like a faction for good. They win, they lose, but they take a good hour and more of RAW every week. That says a lot about them.And Rhea-Dom has been amazing @JustTalkWrestle Ever since Clash at the Castle.They look like a faction for good. They win, they lose, but they take a good hour and more of RAW every week. That says a lot about them.And Rhea-Dom has been amazing

H2Z @H2ZFatJedi @JustTalkWrestle Yes it has. I thought Rhea was gonna be the standout..until ex con Dom came along. @JustTalkWrestle Yes it has. I thought Rhea was gonna be the standout..until ex con Dom came along.

Zelina Vega mentioned that she would like to face WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley

Zelina Vega recently mentioned that she would like to face Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley in the near future.

Speaking on WWEDeutschland, Vega recalled facing The Eradicator previously. She said that although she faced Ripley earlier, she would like to have a match against her at WrestleMania 39.

"Rhea Ripley for sure. And here's the thing right, we've had matches before but I think the tables have turned so much now that we're just completely different people than we were a year ago. Different entertainers, different competitors than a year ago. And I would love, love the chance to have a match with her at WrestleMania and to win, of course, a championship."

During the same interview, Zelina further added that her match against Rhea Ripley would blow everyone's mind.

"I also think that now that we've had time to kinda have some matches together, this one if we actually have time and we have the stage to do so, we will blow everybody out of the water and blow everybody's mind."

What are your thoughts on WWE Superstar Zelina Vega facing The Eradicator at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes