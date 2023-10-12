"Judgment Day is literally better without Edge" - Huge change in original plans was the right decision by WWE, claim fans

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (fka Edge) recently revealed the original plans for The Judgment Day, and fans believe the alternate booking that unfolded was better.

During his recent appearance on Talk is Jericho, Copeland revealed that he was initially supposed to lead The Judgment Day for a year before the group turned on him. However, the betrayal was moved up by a year and happened on the same day Finn Balor joined the faction.

Adam Copeland reflected on the booking and said it was the right decision in hindsight. He added that fans wanted to celebrate his return to pro wrestling and couldn't do so when he played a heel. Additionally, he felt The Judgment Day would have had to 'swim upstream.' The Hall of Famer was quoted as saying:

"When we were doing Judgment Day, the plan was that Balor would join, and about a year later, they all turned on me. Well, then I got to Hell in a Cell, and it was like, 'No, we're changing everything, and we're speeding up that year-long process, and he's joining tomorrow and turning tomorrow.' It was just starting to find some legs, but it was going to be swimming upstream with me in it. It really was. I started to have that realization."

Copeland added that he tried to get the audience to boo him by changing his character and look overnight. However, fans were inclined towards cheering for the wrestler who was forced to stay away from the squared circle for almost a decade. He continued:

"It's like, I don't think they're gonna get where they need to get to with me in this thing. People know the real story, and that was an instance where I did try and flip everything, change it all overnight, cut my hair off, change the music, and start coming out in suits. I tried changing everything, and I realized at this stage it's not what they want, at least for me. They wanted to be able to cheer for this guy that they didn't get for nine years."

WWE fans agreed with Edge's assessment and claimed that the creative team was right to pull the trigger a year before. They argued that The Rated-R Superstar's involvement may have kept everyone in his shadow. Others noted that heel stable was better without him and could find their element on RAW.

Here's what WWE fans had to say about Adam Copeland revealing the original plans for The Judgment Day:

Rhea Ripley takes command of The Judgment Day in WWE

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has proven herself the most destructive and influential member of The Judgment Day. The Eradicator stepped up to lead the group when differences between Finn Balor and Damian Priest started to boil on WWE RAW. She has now established herself as the faction's leader, often making important decisions for the better of the stable.

She recently prevented Damian Priest from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against Seth Rollins at WWE Fastlane, citing his weakened physical condition following a grueling battle in the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match earlier in the night.

