Judgment Day member, Mercedes Moné, Jinder Mahal, and others react to WWE Superstar's important announcement

WWE, AEW, and TNA stars have reacted to a recent announcement by The O.C. member Luke Gallows.

On Instagram, the 40-year-old superstar announced the birth of his newborn son, Thomas. The former WWE Tag Team Champion posted a heartfelt message expressing his gratitude.

Gallows shared the following message after the birth of his newborn:

"Welcome to the world Thomas…You kicked your way out a few weeks early & put @dr.bethany_hankinson through the ringer & then some…Thanks for doing it on a day Dad was home, it’s going to be so much fun raising you T-Bone!!! (Special thanks to the man upstairs on this one."

Jinder Mahal and WWE Superstars Damian Priest, Sheamus, Natalya, and others have reacted to the announcement. Superstars from the other promotions, including Mercedes Moné also congratulated the star.

Check out the reactions from superstars on Instagram below:

Karl Anderson opened up about his and Luke Gallows' WWE NXT run

Karl Anderson recently discussed his and Luke Gallows' return to NXT, stating they are always willing to stay in the mix.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Anderson claimed that The Good Brothers are always hopeful of being used on TV, but realize that they have to stay patient with their opportunities. Anderson said:

"I don't know if it's so much that it's not being used the way we think we should be used... WWE, sometimes you gotta sit and you gotta take your time, you gotta be patient and you gotta wait. We're competitive guys, right? So we always wanna be used, we always wanna be on TV, we're always ready and willing to, and we wanna be on RAW, SmackDown, and all the PLEs, but sometimes you gotta take a step back because there's a lot of guys there, a lot of girls there, there's a lot of stuff going on, especially with the last year, the last couple of years, just the way it's been. So, you gotta be patient."

Anderson and Gallows' latest match saw them compete in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which was won by Bronson Reed.

