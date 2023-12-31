Judgment Day member sends a one-word message to R-Truth after recent WWE show

Judgment Day member Damian Priest recently took to Twitter/X to send a one-word message to R-Truth.

Truth has been involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day for weeks. He even recently defeated JD McDonagh in a "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" match and technically became a part of the faction, at least temporarily.

Taking to Twitter/X, Finn Balor posted a photo featuring himself and his stablemates, excluding McDonagh. Truth was seen photobombing The Judgment Day.

Reacting to the same, Priest sent a one-word message.

"Yoooo," wrote Priest.

Check out a Damian's tweet:

Road Dogg spoke about R-Truth following his WWE return

R-Truth made his WWE return at this year's Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event. Wrestling veteran Road Dogg discussed Truth's return and praised him.

Speaking on the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg hilariously said Truth would turn 111. He said:

"I don't care if he's 111 years old, which he will turn that next year, he's great. I love him. I remember a time [when] we put him in the main event against The Miz on SmackDown, a show I was writing at the time. We got into that match because he called somebody else 'Maryse' and then Maryse came in and said something to him, yelled at him. He said, 'Well that other Maryse said so,' and Miz got mad at him."

Road Dogg further mentioned that Truth is a draw and the WWE Universe is always eager to see more of him. He added:

"He's not even on TV and he just comes in and does this thing. People want to see him. People wanted him. He's got the Midas touch."

It remains to be seen if WWE continues Truth's storyline with The Judgment Day heading in 2024.

