Judgment Day member sends a two-word message to Natalya after she completes a huge milestone with WWE

Natalya recently marked the 17th anniversary of her signing with WWE. Reacting to the same, Judgment Day member JD McDonagh congratulated her.

In 2007, Natalya signed her first contract with WWE and was assigned to the company's developmental territory, Deep South Wrestling. Over the years, she has evolved and established herself as one of the most experienced workers on the roster.

Taking to social media, Nattie penned a heartfelt message expressing her love for the business.

"Today is 17 years since I signed with @WWE, and my love for this business has only grown. I have never taken a single day for granted, because I learned early, that the amazing position I have is leased, never owned. So wherever the next 17 takes us, just know I’ll be calling someone B*tch! (IYKYK!) and locking them in Sharpshooter. Because this isn’t a career for me. It’s my life," wrote Natalya

In reaction to the former SmackDown Women's Champion tweet, McDonagh sent a two-word message and applauded the 41-year-old superstar.

"Top pro," wrote McDonagh.

The Judgment Day member's tweet also got a response from Nattie herself.

"Thank you, my friend!" wrote Natalya.

Cody Rhodes believes that Judgment Day member JD McDonagh has a huge future ahead of himself

Cody Rhodes and JD McDonagh quite recently shared the ring at the Men's WarGames Match.

Speaking in an interview on Gabby AF, The American Nightmare praised McDonagh and claimed that the 33-year-old star will be a "big-time player" in the future.

He said:

"He’s been one of the most impressive callups I feel from NXT, and I really wasn’t expecting it. I didn’t have low expectations, I didn’t have high expectations. But that’s potentially a big-time player moving forward. Again, could care less about him personally. His head’s giant. I mentioned the Funko pop thing. No doubt, it’s far beyond the size of his body. But probably gonna be a big-time player for WWE at some point."

McDonagh officially became a part of The Judgment Day in 2023 and has been accompanying members of the faction during their matches.

Congratulations to Natalya on completing such a major milestone.