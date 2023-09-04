"Just date you two," "Can you blame him?" - Fans react to Cathy Kelley receiving a DM from 33-year-old WWE star

Fans had a variety of reactions to Cathy Kelley receiving a DM from a WWE Superstar. The star in question is up-and-coming star Grayson Waller.

At WWE Payback 2023, Cathy Kelley interviewed Grayson Waller backstage. At one point during the interview, Waller told Kelley to stop DM'ing him, and the latter made it clear to the audience that she never messaged the WWE Superstar.

Shortly after, Kelley took to Twitter and shared a screengrab that showed that Grayson Waller DM'ed her instead. She also pointed out that Waller's message wasn't responded to and was in her "Message Requests" folder.

Kelley's tweet about Grayson Waller has received more than 700,000 views so far. The tweet has garnered tons of responses from fans.

Some fans wanted them to date each other while others asked him to stay away from Kelley.

Fans are having a blast over Waller's DM to Cathy Kelley

Who opened the door for Cathy Kelley's return to WWE?

Kelley made a big return to WWE last year, two years after her exit from the company. She later had a chat with Denise Salcedo and spilled the beans about who was responsible for her return.

"It started with an email to Steph [Stephanie McMahon]," Kelley revealed. "We always used to talk and catch up on life, and she recommended having a Zoom account since everything is on Zoom now. It just snowballed from there. It all happened very quickly. About a month before I returned, the ball got rolling, and before I knew it, I was on a plane to Monday Night Raw. I was back and better than ever!" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Kelley has been doing a pretty great job as a backstage correspondent since her return. She was initially a RAW-exclusive correspondent but was later moved to the blue brand.

