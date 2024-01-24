"Just give it up guys," "Triple H doesn't know how to book" - WWE Universe reacts to 6-time champion's current run

WWE is less than a few days away from Royal Rumble 2024, and the company is geared up for the annual event. Recently, fans reacted to a six-time champion's current booking and questioned his and Triple H's decision behind not pulling the trigger on a major move.

Last year, The Judgment Day's Damian Priest won the Men's MITB briefcase in London at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. However, Priest has been struggling for months as he's not able to find the right opportunity to cash in his contract on Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

On a recent episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins came out and addressed his health and future ahead of Royal Rumble 2024. He was also interrupted by Gunther, who sent him a warning before the event.

However, fans reacted to the segment and questioned what WWE and the former United States Champion have been doing with the briefcase.

Check out some reactions below:

WWE Universe wanted to see a cash-in as it was the perfect opportunity for Damian Priest before the champion goes on a hiatus for the coming months.

It will be interesting to see when Seth Rollins will return and when Priest cashes in the contract.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor don't need a feud on WWE RAW, according to Konnan

The Judgment Day has often showcased tension within the stable that eventually gets resolved in time. Lately, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are in a power struggle as they both are making decisions as the head of the faction.

Speaking on Keepin It 100, Konnan spoke about Damian Priest and Finn Balor's run as champions and believes that the duo doesn't need to have a story with another tag team in the division as they are busy with The Judgment Day.

"They don't need one. Well, I just think that they have so many things going on. Rhea [Ripley] and [Damian] Priest are finally going to knock heads and who's going to lead the group. Is Ron [R-Truth] going to come in? Are they going to throw JD [McDonagh] out? The dynamic between Mami and Dominik [Mysterio]. There's a lot going on. I don't think they [Balor and Priest] need to be caught in a feud right now. They don't need a feud is what I'm saying," said the veteran. [From 0:55 to 1:22]

It will be interesting to see what The Judgment Day does next on Monday Night RAW.

Do you think Damian Priest will fail to cash in? Sound off in the comment section below.

