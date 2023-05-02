"Just give the man a decent push for once" - Fans react to WWE possibly repackaging 37-year-old star after rise in popularity

The WWE Universe has often been responsible for the company pushing certain stars to the top. When fans start to rally behind a superstar, it is hard for them to ignore.

We have seen it with the likes of Daniel Bryan, Becky Lynch, Kofi Kingston, and Sami Zayn that fan opinion can sway booking decisions. Baron Corbin is the latest in line to possibly receive a boost due to his rising popularity in recent times.

The former Lone Wolf has had multiple character changes since his move to the main roster. One of them saw the former NXT star lose all his wealth and become broke. The character was quite popular with fans, and that was the closest fans got to seeing a babyface Corbin.

The former King of the Ring winner was on a lengthy losing streak, one that lasted nearly 6 months. However, it came to an end at a recent WWE live event in Paris when he defeated Rick Boogs. He garnered a highly positive response from the crowd.

With the WWE Draft 2023 dominating headlines, Triple H has an opportunity to repackage superstars the way he wishes to. Certain fans believe Baron Corbin could benefit from a run as a babyface.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 I would like to see a Baron Corbin Face run. I would like to see a Baron Corbin Face run. https://t.co/YlKTXHU1ju

steven shewfelt @SFSSR09 @AdamGoldberg28 heel or face, just give the man a decent push for once @AdamGoldberg28 heel or face, just give the man a decent push for once

OldPoem @OldPoem @AdamGoldberg28 As long as he got L streak, I'm all for it! @AdamGoldberg28 As long as he got L streak, I'm all for it!

Ryan Balchin @Thenayr333 @AdamGoldberg28 His sad Corbin gimmick was incredible and cut way too short. That was a face Corbin I loved. @AdamGoldberg28 His sad Corbin gimmick was incredible and cut way too short. That was a face Corbin I loved.

Liam Craig Evans @ITSLNE @AdamGoldberg28 Had a positive reaction in Paris at the live event yesterday hopefully will happen at some point @AdamGoldberg28 Had a positive reaction in Paris at the live event yesterday hopefully will happen at some point

Trent J. @GierhanT @AdamGoldberg28 He's a likeable guy IRL.. so why not? See how it goes @AdamGoldberg28 He's a likeable guy IRL.. so why not? See how it goes

Kenny Bolin feels Baron Corbin will never get over in WWE

Baron Corbin was involved in a high-profile feud against Seth Rollins a few years back but never became a main event star.

In a recent interview with Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Kenny Bolin stated that the former United States Champion will never get over with fans:

"[Baron Corbin] Oh my God! Once again, might be a nice guy, never met him. I think you [Mantell] said about Corbin he couldn't get heat if you doused him with fire and threw a match at him. [Mantell: Nope]. And then what manager did they put with him recently? and I said, 'I don't care how good this man, he's never gonna get over.' JBL, they put JBL with him, and I told Chris, I said, 'JBL will quit. JBL will quit the business when he realizes he cannot get this guy over.' Because if me and Dutch Mantell say nope, nope, he can't get over, if Dutch can't help him and if I can't help him or [Jim] Cornette or [Jimmy] Hart or anybody else, he can't be helped," he said. [2:28:18 - 2:28:59]

JBL's association with Baron Corbin did not last very long. It might be time for WWE to turn him face in order to get him over with the fans.

