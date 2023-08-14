WWE fans took to Twitter as they want the company to go all out for legendary 31-time champion Edge's impending retirement.

Edge joined WWE in 1996 and made a huge name for himself during his time at the Stamford-based promotion by winning a whopping 31 championships including, the WWE Championship four times, the World Heavyweight Championship seven times, the Intercontinental Championship five times, United States Championship once, and the Tag Team Championship 14 times.

The Rated-R Superstar had already retired once back in 2011 when he suffered a neck injury and was advised by doctors to never wrestle again as it could be life-threatening for him. However, he came back after nine years to continue his immense love for wrestling.

Recently, Wrestle Features took to Twitter and said that they would want to see WWE go all out for Edge's final few months by booking him against wrestlers in an official retirement tour.

Fans were quick to notice the post and started commenting about their dream matches. One wrote that Baron Corbin shouldn't be the one going against the Rated-R Superstar.

A fan wrote that they would want to see Christian Cage going against Edge for one last time.

A fan tweeted that they would want to see John Cena go against the former Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 40 and then both of them can retire.

One fan wants him to retire while being a champion as it will be his choice now, unlike when he had to retire in 2011 due to injury.

One fan suggested that WWE should have surprise matches for the superstar, without naming the opponents before their bout.

Another fan gave a suggestion that Edge should dethrone Seth Rollins and become the World Heavyweight Champion. They further said that Randy Orton or John Cena should be the ones to retire him.

Matt Hardy said he had no idea that his tag team matches against WWE Superstar Edge would "trigger the whole TLC era"

During an episode of his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the former WWE Superstar said that he did not know that he and his brother Jeff Hardy, Edge and Christian Cage would trigger the whole TLC era where props would become a staple in wrestling.

"We were cognizant of the fact that we had the ability to create something that was going to truly be magical and that could change the game," Hardy said. "But none of us knew at that moment that it was going to have the impact that it ended up having. We had no idea it was going to trigger the whole TLC era and just really elevate tables, ladders, and chairs matches into a permanent staple of pro wrestling. We had no idea that this was going to be the beginning of that."

Fans want to see the Stamford-based promotion give a deserving farewell to one of the GOATs of wrestling.

What are your thoughts on Rated-R Superstar's last opponent? Let us know in the comments section below.

