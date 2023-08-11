"Just let the guy go" – Fans rate 38-year-old star's second stint with WWE a year after Triple H brought him back

Triple H has re-hired several formerly released stars in his stint as the WWE creative head. While some of the returning stars have found their footing, many have struggled to hit their stride. Fans believe that Karrion Kross belongs in the latter category as they rated his second run with the company a year after he was brought back by Hunter.

Karrion Kross had a mixed first stint with WWE as he was a force to be reckoned with on NXT but failed to emulate the same on the main roster and was eventually released from his contract. The Doomwalker returned to the promotion in August last year, along with Scarlett Bordeaux.

While Kross started off his second stint in a hot fashion, targeting top names in Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, his momentum cooled down as time passed. The 38-year-old has been treading water ever since and has rarely come out on top in his feuds.

A year after he was re-hired by Triple H, fans rated the Doomwalker's run out of 10.

Many low ratings for Karrion Kross' second run.

The two-time NXT Champion recently hinted to be the reason behind The Bloodline's downfall. Read the full story by clicking here.

Karrion Kross had multiple discussions with Triple H before signing with WWE

Karrion Kross joined WWE for the first time in 2020 with a lot of hype behind him. The star lived up to his name on Triple H-led NXT as he became a two-time NXT Champion.

Coming from the Indies, it wasn't an easy transition for the Doomwalker. During a recent interview, Kross revealed that he talked about his character with Triple H on multiple occasions:

"When I went to WWE, I knew, with it being a story-based company, that coming in as a shoot fighter, wrestler type thing was not going to cut it. So I really began to lean in and embrace their process of creating a larger-than-life character type character/presentation. I had several conversations with Hunter about it to just explore what we could do with that," Kross said.

The 38-year-old did not fare well upon his promotion to the main roster and was released after a lackluster run. He was one of the first stars to be brought back by Hunter and is currently involved in a feud with AJ Styles on SmackDown.

