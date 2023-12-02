"Just like Brock [Lesnar]", "People just can't boo him" - WWE Universe is loving 9-time champion's current heel run; wants him to turn face

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is a force to be reckoned with in the pro wrestling industry. With his aggressive fighting style and imposing physique, The Beast has dominated opponents for years.

Fans have always admired Lesnar, irrespective of his heel or face run, because of his unparalleled versatility. The wrestling world is now witnessing the same aura in the form of a nine-time champion's heel run and wants him to turn face on Friday Night SmackDown.

The name in question is Bobby Lashley - a two-time WWE Champion, a two-time ECW Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a three-time United States Champion.

A few weeks ago on the blue show, The All Mighty turned heel, allied with The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford), and took them under his wings.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Lashley faced Butch of The Brawling Brutes, Butch, in a David vs Goliath showdown. Before the bout, the former World Champion took a microphone in his hands as the fans in the arena applauded him with a thunderous pop, chanting his name despite being a heel on TV.

The WWE Universe on social media took notice of The All Mighty being cheered like never before as fans loved his latest heel moniker.

Check out a few reactions below:

One user said that Bobby Lashley is like Brock Lesnar; no matter if he's heel or babyface, fans would still love him.

Some fans noted that the former United States Champion is at the legendary status in World Wrestling Entertainment; hence, it's difficult to give him the heat.

A few fans shared that The All Mighty should change his gimmick and represent his stable as a babyface.

Wrestling veteran shows concern about Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits after WWE SmackDown

Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter spoke about the future of The All Mighty alongside Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins after the latest episode of the blue show.

Speaking on Smack Talk, Apter discussed being confused about the creative direction for Lashley, and The Street Profits.

The three men have turned heel on WWE TV for a few weeks, but their partnership hasn't elevated to another level, according to the wrestling veteran.

"I like the Street Profits. I like what they were before this whole gimmick thing. They were a good wrestling team. We thought they were going to split up and be singles. I'm not sure [that] I really love this whole gimmick they have got here. I don't know where it's going. But they are so talented in the ring, and this whole thing that they are doing with Lashley. I don't know; I think it has lowered them rather than making them more noticeable," explained Bill Apter. [From 37:20 to 38:20]

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen if WWE has any potential plans for the nine-time champion and The Street Profits to turn face ahead of their time on SmackDown.

What do you think of Bobby Lashley's heel run in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.