"Just like Triple H fr", "The Roman Reigns move" - WWE Universe convinced top star is ready for massive change

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter, convinced that a top star is ready for massive change in the Stamford-based promotion after the latest episode of NXT.

The star in question is Carmelo Hayes. During the latest episode of the developmental show, Hayes and Trick Williams tried to clear their differences. The duo were in the middle of a conversation about Williams getting attacked and his best friend not being there to support him. However, WWE's new signing, Lexis King, came out to interrupt them, which made Trick furious, but he accidentally punched the former NXT Champion instead of Lexis.

The show ended with the two friends hugging each other, but Carmelo Hayes seemed pretty angry because of the punch as he furiously stared into the camera.

The WWE Universe immediately took to Twitter, stating that Hayes was ready for a massive change and thought he might betray Trick Williams.

Some were convinced that Carmelo was ready for a massive change as he would betray Williams just like Roman Reigns betrayed Jey Uso, and Triple H betrayed Shawn Michaels. One Twitter user wanted Hayes to become the face of the company soon.

Others believed the former NXT Champion was really good, and they were certain that he was going to turn on his friend.

Big E said Carmelo Hayes is the future of WWE

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Big E stated that he believes Carmelo Hayes is the future of the Stamford-based promotion.

The New Day star said that the former NXT Champion is super athletic alongside Bron Breakker and believes the two stars could be the face of WWE soon.

"I think so man (Carmelo Hayes seems like the future). I really do. He’s young, super athletic. Man, Bron Breakker as well. Bron’s another dude who I just think — and a humble dude. With his lineage, played in the NFL a bit and all the things he’s done and we did the Oklahoma spring game because he’s helping out with recruiting," said Big E.

Fans want to see Hayes on the main roster soon as they believe he is ready for it. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for his future.

What do you think about the current situation between Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

