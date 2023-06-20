"Just ruined a great match," "Booooo" - WWE fans unhappy with 28-year-old star being added to Money in the Bank match

Wrestling fans have turned their backs on WWE after the company announced that Logan Paul will be competing in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

On the latest episode of RAW, Paul was declared to make his return to make a special announcement. Upon his comeback, the 28-year-old star was in the ring on top of the ladder.

The Maverick mentioned that he sees a lot of kids with untapped potential and that the best people in the world come from Cleveland. The Social Media Megastar named LeBron James, Jerry Lawler, and himself as examples of great men from Cleveland.

Logan Paul said that "their people" can't stop losing and even referred to himself as one of them. But today was the day that Cleveland was done losing and wanted to singlehandedly put respect in the city's name.

The 28-year-old star noted he got a special invitation and said he would compete in the men's MITB Ladder match.

After the YouTuber announced his news, WWE fans took to Twitter to slam the decision, claiming it was unfair to the deserving superstars.

Check out the fan reactions below:

A fan said that the Stamford-based promotion ruined a great men's Money in the Bank match due to Logan Paul's presence.

Some fans hooted Logan Paul after making the MITB match announcement.

Another fan asked WWE if they could not think of adding a deserving superstar to the ladder match with a picture of Drew McIntyre.

A fan questioned the company asserting why Logan Paul was not in a qualifying match.

What happened after Logan Paul was added to WWE Money in the Bank match?

Ricochet interrupted Logan Paul and said he'd been added to the match because the high-flyer was there and referred to their viral moment at the Royal Rumble. He vowed to become Mr. MITB, but Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted him.

Nakamura asked Logan Paul if it was for real and that he had even more reason to win. Following the former Intercontinental Champion, LA Knight was out as he called the YouTuber a guy who makes videos for 14-year-old girls and refers to himself as a megastar.

The former Million Dollar Champion said the WWE MITB contract would only have his name on it. The crowd went wild for LA Knight before being interrupted by LWO's Santos Escobar, followed by Butch.

A massive brawl took place as Logan Paul stood tall amidst the chaos. It remains to be seen if the Maverick can win the valuable contract on 1st July in O2 Arean, London.

