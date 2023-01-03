"Just say the name"- Fans can't keep calm as Becky Lynch seemingly refers to Sasha Banks as 'someone' on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch seemingly referred to Sasha Banks as 'someone' on tonight's episode of WWE RAW, and Wrestling Twitter had quite a mixed reaction to the same.

Many of Sasha Banks' fans have lost hope about her possibly returning to WWE. The Boss was last seen on WWE RAW in May 2022, when she walked out of the show with Naomi.

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Becky Lynch confronted Damage CTRL and took massive shots at her former rival Bayley. The Man called Bayley a fraud and a coward.

She then told Bayley that The Role Model felt comfortable in "someone else's" shadow, in what was seemingly a Sasha Banks reference.

Fans quickly noticed the reference and took to Twitter to react to it. Wrestling Twitter was divided over Banks being referred to as 'someone' on the red brand.

Check out the most notable responses below:

Josh☕️ @joshynostalgia atp WWE should just say Sasha Banks’ name. She’s in way too many of your first time evers and historic moments in the company. Just say the name. atp WWE should just say Sasha Banks’ name. She’s in way too many of your first time evers and historic moments in the company. Just say the name.

Jacob Nelson @Jacob_J_Nelson @ryansatin Well you walk out on a company, why should you be shown respect by that company? @ryansatin Well you walk out on a company, why should you be shown respect by that company?

KayGee @KayGee2323 @ryansatin Would have referred to her as overrated @ryansatin Would have referred to her as overrated

Carmine vittorio @Carminevittori5 @ryansatin good i cant stand sasha. shes a crybaby. go to AEW and perform at 9:30, get 1 big pop then nothing. @ryansatin good i cant stand sasha. shes a crybaby. go to AEW and perform at 9:30, get 1 big pop then nothing.

Nick Da Silva @NJD316 @joshynostalgia @JosiahKing03 This is the same company that acted like Randy Savage and Chyna didn’t exist until their passings and only began to acknowledge them and put them in the Hall Of Fame afterwards. This is a very, very petty company. @joshynostalgia @JosiahKing03 This is the same company that acted like Randy Savage and Chyna didn’t exist until their passings and only began to acknowledge them and put them in the Hall Of Fame afterwards. This is a very, very petty company.

ShadowTRN @ShadowTRN Sasha Banks referred to as "someone" on #WWERaw Sasha Banks referred to as "someone" on #WWERaw

Lizz 👑 @lizz_for_short Becky Lynch Casually Mention Sasha Banks Becky Lynch Casually Mention Sasha Banks

EaglesZone @FrankFrizzle19 @ryansatin Good! Mercedes walked out on them. She's a BRAT! Glad she's gone.. @WWE is and will continue to do fine without her yearly mood-swings @ryansatin Good! Mercedes walked out on them. She's a BRAT! Glad she's gone.. @WWE is and will continue to do fine without her yearly mood-swings

RoyalFamilyZee (ຄໍາສັ່ງຂອງໂລກໃຫມ່ ) @ZeeFifty6



Becky is #1 man



#WWERaw Damn Becky was talking about Bailey being in the shadow of Sasha BanksBecky is #1 man Damn Becky was talking about Bailey being in the shadow of Sasha Banks 😂 😂 😂 😂Becky is #1 man 😂 😂 😂#WWERaw

If you're interested in sports betting, the Cincinnati Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit. Bet $5+ on any sports pre-game ML, and get $150 if Your Bet Wins on Draft Kings.

Are you a fan of The Man? Click HERE to shop for official Becky Lynch merchandise!

Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks were once arch-rivals on the main roster

Lynch and Sasha Banks aren't exactly strangers. The two women were the top female stars on WWE NXT and the main roster for years. They have faced each other on various occasions. The duo's last singles encounter happened in late 2021, with The Boss picking up a big victory over The Man.

Banks and Lynch have massive respect for each other, judging by their out-of-character interviews in the past. Shortly after the latter made her big return at SummerSlam 2021, Banks spoke with the New York Post and made it clear that she couldn't wait to wrestle The Man:

"To be a WWE Superstar alone is hard, but to be a woman in the game, but to be a brand-new mother, wow, she's on a whole different level, a whole different fire is in her eyes because she's not just fighting for herself. She's fighting for her daughter. Her hunger is just up there. I can't wait to fight this new Becky Lynch."

There's no sign that Sasha Banks will return to WWE soon. Stranger things have happened in WWE in the past, though. Fans will love to see Banks and Lynch feud again if the former returns to WWE somewhere down the line.

What was your reaction to Lynch's Sasha Banks reference on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes