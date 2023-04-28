"Justice for him" - WWE Universe pushes for major star to win the new World Heavyweight Championship

The landscape of WWE changed when Triple H made a blockbuster announcement regarding the future of the shows with the introduction of a brand new World Heavyweight Championship. Fans immediately pushed former Universal Champion Finn Balor to win the new title.
Finn Balor's career escalated after he joined The Judgment Day. The Prince went on to become one of the biggest stars on the red brand after he, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley kicked Edge out of the stable. Balor then reinvented himself on the main roster after joining the stable.
After Triple H introduced the new World Heavyweight Championship on RAW this past Monday, several names were thrown into the mix by the WWE Universe as the inaugural champion. Fans believe Finn Balor should make history again by becoming the inaugural champion, similar to his previous feat of becoming the inaugural Universal Champion.
Check out some of the reactions below:
It's been a while since The Prince held any major gold in the company. It will be interesting to see which superstar becomes the inaugural Heavyweight Champion of the new era.
Finn Balor has held multiple singles championships in WWE
In 2014, Finn Balor signed with the company and worked on the developmental brand. The following year, he won the NXT Championship by defeating Kevin Owens in Japan. After losing the title to Samoa Joe, he spent some time on NXT working with new stars.
In 2016, he moved to the main roster and joined Monday Night RAW. He later became the inaugural Universal Champion by beating Seth Rollins at SummerSlam the same year. Unfortunately, due to injury, he had to relinquish the title a day later.
Upon his return, Balor spent most of his time in the mid-card division and ended up winning the Intercontinental Championship on two occasions. In 2019, he returned to NXT and later became a two-time WWE NXT Champion. He then dropped the title to Karrion Kross and made his way back to the main roster.
In 2021, he joined SmackDown and feuded with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. After failing to win the title, he was moved to RAW, where he won the United States Championship from Damian Priest. He joined The Judgment Day last year and has since led the heel faction.
