  Kairi Sane Suffers Injury at WWE Crown Jewel: Forced into Match on WWE RAW

Kairi Sane Suffers Injury at WWE Crown Jewel: Forced into Match on WWE RAW

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 13, 2025 13:13 GMT
Kairi Sane was in no shape (image via WWE)
Kairi Sane was in no shape (image via WWE)

Kairi Sane was pinned at Crown Jewel when she was hit with both a Riptide and an Over The Moonsault from Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.

This week on WWE RAW, Sane revealed to Asuka that she had suffered a head injury in the match, and the bruising on her head was hidden under her hair. Despite this, Asuka slapped her across the face, making it clear that she wasn't bothered about her issues; she would be facing Rhea Ripley.

Sane was then forced into the match against Ripley in her home country of Australia, with Asuka watching on from ringside.

Despite not being at one hundred percent, Sane was still able to pull off an entertaining match and was on top throughout the match.

Ripley almost had the match won when she used a Razor's Edge, but Sane was able to kick out before Ripley was able to hit the Riptide after IyoSky took out Asuka to prevent the distraction from ringside.

Asuka recovered and then attacked Sky after the match to continue their issues, which led to Ripley helping her friend and attempting to put Asuka through the announce table, but Kairi attacked her with a kendo stick.

Asuka and Kairi Sane may not be on the same page

Kairi Sane has been dominated by Asuka since Damage CTRL split, and it seems that The Empress has been taking out her frustration on Sane because she knows that she is scared of her.

This is the second time Asuka has slapped her across the face and has proven that she is the dominant member of the team, but at some point, Kairi is expected to fight back.

It will be interesting to see if next time Asuka attempts to slap Kairi, she catches her hand and refuses to allow her friend to bully her again.

Edited by Phillipa Marie
