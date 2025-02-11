"Kaiser is in trouble" - WWE fans react to Tiffany Stratton sending a public message to Gunther

Fans had a lot to say about Tiffany Stratton's message to World Heavyweight Champion Gunther on X. Tiffany sent Gunther a message after a clip from WWE LFG went viral on X.

WWE LFG is set to premiere on Sunday and fans are beyond excited to watch the show. A clip from the premiere shows Gunther chatting with young guns, most notably Zena Sterling. Gunther sent her a bold message, stating, "Nobody wants to see Barbie."

This didn't sit well with Women's World Champion and Ludwig Kaiser's real-life girlfriend, Tiffany Stratton. She publicly asked Gunther if they had a problem and fans couldn't keep calm.

Tiffany Stratton talks about incorporating elements of Barbie into her character

Tiffany's gimmick reminds many fans of Barbie and she has done quite some work towards incorporating the popular Mattel figure into her character. Back in 2023, she had a chat with Matthew Aguilar of ComicBook and said the following:

"The whole Barbie stuff, I actually wanted to be called the Buff Barbie Doll since the very beginning. I pitched the Barbie stuff for a while, and they always told me that, 'Oh, we can't trademark Barbie. It's already a thing.' When I was a bodybuilder, I got on the little Snapchat Stories thing and they called me the Buff Barbie Doll, and I thought it was so cool. It matched perfectly. And then I tried to bring it to WWE, and they told me no. But I think just with the Barbie movie coming out, and I think it was just the perfect time to put my name in the Barbie letters, the pink gear, and just incorporate some Barbie stuff there." [H/T ComicBook]

Gunther hasn't responded to Tiffany Stratton's post yet. It would be interesting to see what The Ring General has to say in response to her bold message on X.

