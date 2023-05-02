"Keep dreaming" - WWE fans react to former champion's aspirations to face John Cena at WrestleMania 40

Earlier this week, WWE legend John Cena was mentioned as a dream opponent by Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder). Wrestling fans have now reacted to Cardona's post on Twitter.

Cardona was released by the company in 2020 after 15 years in the company. Since leaving WWE, the former Intercontinental Champion has made a huge name for himself on the independent wrestling scene.

On Twitter, Cardona expressed his desire to lock horns with his former on-screen ally at WrestleMania 40. He wrote"

"My dream match... Matt Cardona w/Steph De Lander vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 40."

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona



Matt Cardona w/ Steph De Lander vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 40 My dream match…Matt Cardona w/ Steph De Lander vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 40 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… My dream match…Matt Cardona w/ Steph De Lander vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 40 twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Following Matt Cardona's tweet, Wrestling Twitter reacted to the prospect of him facing Cena at next year's Show of Shows.

Kenneth Ray Vaughan @KenVaughanSoc @Fightful @SeanRossSapp There's an incredible program to be done there, but it will take a wild to build on WWE TV. @Fightful @SeanRossSapp There's an incredible program to be done there, but it will take a wild to build on WWE TV.

🌋 @TheNason @TheMattCardona Dude......why would you want to lose another girl to Cena? @TheMattCardona Dude......why would you want to lose another girl to Cena?

WrestleMania 40 is set to take place on April 6-7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

WWE Hall of Famer on John Cena's most recent match

Last month, the 16-time world champion competed in his first one-on-one match in almost two years as he took on Austin Theory. The two stars battled for the coveted United States Championship at WrestleMania 39.

While some fans were happy to see him at 'Mania, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long explained why John Cena's recent match did not click with him. On Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the former SmackDown general manager said:

"I'm just old school and I just always believe in doing business, and I just don't think Cena did business. I don't know this, but I feel that Cena is basically going to spend the rest of his career on [sic] Hollywood doing movies and stuff. I don't know. I don't want to say this, but I don't think his heart is in wrestling like it used to be. He's thinking ahead to the movies and stuff now." [1:46 - 2:12]

Check out the full interview below:

In recent years, John Cena has made sporadic appearances on WWE programming as he has been focusing on his acting career. He has already been a part of several successful projects like Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad.

What is Cena's greatest WWE moment? Let us know your favorite in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes