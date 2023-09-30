"Keep your shirt on," "Dig the new look" - WWE Universe reacts to current champion's new look

The WWE Universe has reacted to current Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green's brand new look.

She won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Sonya Deville after the duo dethroned Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, an untimely injury to Deville forced her to vacate the title. In her absence, Chelsea was forced into forming a tag team with Piper Niven, who announced herself as the new Women's Tag Team Champion on RAW.

Green was absent from the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. However, she live-tweeted during the show and shared some hilarious takes online.

Taking to Twitter/X, she also revealed her brand new look, as she ditched being all-blonde and is now rocking the brunette hairstyle. She also sent out a two-word message.

The WWE Universe seems to be liking the 32-year-old's new look. Meanwhile, one fan also referenced Green's flashing incident from GCW.

Check out the fan reactions to Green revealing her new look:

Dutch Mantell claimed that Chelsea Green should've teamed up with released WWE star Lacey Evans

Chelsea Green should've been paired up with Lacey Evans instead of Sonya Deville in the first place, according to veteran Dutch Mantell.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former manager claimed that Evans would've been a great tag team partner for Green. Mantell stated that Lacey has a personality and labeled her the "real deal."

"So I'm thinking, that's the girl they need to go with. I think she would've been a great tag team partner for Chelsea Green. Who's Chelsea Green's partner that's hurt right now? Sonya Deville. She'd have been a great partner for her. She had a personality. A lot of those girls have no personality, even the ones they're trying to push. But this Lacey Evans was the real deal," Mantell said.

Since returning to WWE, Green has established herself as one of the most entertaining superstars in the company. The 32-year-old star is currently in her first-ever title reign in the company.

