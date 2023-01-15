"Keep slapping that meat sir"- WWE Universe erupts with praise after Gunther puts on an iconic show on SmackDown

The WWE Universe heaped praise on Intercontinental Champion Gunther following his match on SmackDown.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Ring General defended his Intercontinental Championship against his on-screen rival Braun Strowman.

Although Gunther had an upper match throughout the match, his stablemates Vinci and Kaiser interrupted the bout towards the end, thus allowing The Ring General to hit Strowman with a powerbomb and pick up the win.

Following the match, wrestling fans went berserk as he appreciated the Intercontinental Champion for putting up a great show.

Many fans praised Gunther and also mentioned how he made Braun look good in the segment.

Dutch Mantell heaped praise on WWE Superstar Gunther following SmackDown

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently heaped praise on Gunther following his match-up against Braun Strowman on Friday Night SmackDown.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that he liked how The Ring General carried the match.

The veteran further added that he liked the match's ending and called the Intercontinental Champion a star for putting up a good show.

"Good finish and the finish surprised me. It really did. Because he just, he just took it right in the middle, no argument, no nothing, and Braun he showed it good. And it was actually a pretty good match. I mean, Gunther, good thing he had Gunther in there, but I'm not impressed for Braun Strowman anyway, so. But Gunther, he is the star in my book. I like him," said Mantell.

It will be exciting to see what plans WWE has for Gunther and Strowman going forward.

What are your thoughts on Braun Strowman's performance on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown? Sound off in the comment section below.

