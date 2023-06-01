"Kenny doesn't even have 10% of Romans Starpower" - Fans react to Roman Reigns facing Kenny Omega in a dream match

The wrestling world has reacted to the idea of a potential dream match between Roman Reigns and Kenny Omega.

Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Omega, meanwhile, is signed to AEW and is a former AEW World Champion. He is also the current IWGP United States Champion.

Taking to Twitter, several fans claimed that Omega's popularity is not on the same level as the Tribal Chief. Meanwhile, some rejected the idea of a match between the two men.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Anmol @Anmol_299



It will be a great match but kenny doesn't even have 10% of Romans Starpower @pwd_offl This won't draw moneyIt will be a great match but kenny doesn't even have 10% of Romans Starpower @pwd_offl This won't draw moneyIt will be a great match but kenny doesn't even have 10% of Romans Starpower

Omega has been a part of AEW since the inception of the company. Prior to signing with Tony Khan's company, he was a part of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The Canadian star is a former one-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion. Courtesy of AEW's working relationship with NJPW, Omega has returned to the Japanese company.

Roman Reigns' long-term rival Seth Rollins recently took a dig at him

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are former tag team partners. In fact, they even held the WWE Tag Team Championships during their time in The Shield.

Rollins, who became the first-ever WWE World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions, took a shot at Reigns. He said:

"It has been a long road, it really has. Nearly four years since I’ve held the World Heavyweight Championship, and I said it on RAW a little bit, lots of ups, lots of downs. The audience, they love me, they hate me, they like me, they don’t like me. I have loved every second of it. It’s been a transformative four years, I’m a completely different person than I was the last time I held the World Heavyweight Championship, and this time, I’ve said it, and I’ll say it ad nauseam, it really does feel right."

At Night of Champions, Reigns teamed up with Solo Sikoa in a losing effort against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Who should Roman Reigns' next title challenger be? Sound off in the comment section

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes