"Kevin Dunn special" - WWE Universe reacts to huge botch at Elimination Chamber 

Elimination Chamber took over Montreal this year and was another stacked event on the Road to WrestleMania.

The Women's Elimination Chamber match kicked off the show and saw Asuka emerge victorious, but only after Nikki Cross was the first woman handed her exit.

Cross was pinned after she went through a pod with Raquel Rodriguez, and interestingly, there was so much happening in the match that the cameraman missed it.

Not only that, but Michael Cole claimed on commentary that the former Champion had kicked out of the pin, which has led to many fans on Twitter claiming that her entire elimination could have been a botch.

cal capone @thecalcapone1 Nikki cross just got eliminated via botch and Kevin Dunn special, LMAO. Nikki cross just got eliminated via botch and Kevin Dunn special, LMAO.

Raj Giri @TheRajGiri twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Raquel pins Nikki Cross for the first elimination but the camera totally missed it live. You don't see production snafus like that often in WWE. The replay showed the pin. #WWEChamber Raquel pins Nikki Cross for the first elimination but the camera totally missed it live. You don't see production snafus like that often in WWE. The replay showed the pin. #WWEChamber twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Cross was one of the dark horses in the match, given the fact that she has reverted to her NXT character, but in the end, it seems that Asuka's new attitude and look were enough to take her through.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez both left the match looking strong after it took two women to eliminate them. Carmella and Asuka double-pinned Raquel, whilst Natalya and Asuka put Liv in a double submission which meant that she passed out instead of tapping out.

Asuka will now take on Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

