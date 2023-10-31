Kevin Nash names the one WWE Crown Jewel match that is a "sleeper" and could steal the show

The WWE Crown Jewel PLE card has eight matches stacked with the company's biggest names. While the world title matches take away all the glory, Kevin Nash felt that Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul's US title match could lowkey end up being the show stealer in the upcoming Saudi event.

After his recent boxing win, Logan Paul wasted no time in calling Rey Mysterio and revealed that he wanted to win the United States Championship WWE. Considering how loved the Master of the 619 is, WWE has smartly presented Logan Paul as a cocky challenger who recently also attacked the US Champion.

Paul vs. Mysterio seemingly writes itself, and Nash believed their Crown Jewel match had gone under the radar and could be the best one that WWE offers on November 4th in Riyadh this weekend:

"Interesting! That (Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul) could be the sleeper. They could f**king steal it!" said Kevin Nash. [From 41:19 onwards]

Does Crown Jewel need a World Heavyweight title change? Kevin Nash weighs in

Crown Jewel will feature eight matches, out of which five will be contested for a championship. Roman Reigns and LA Knight will ideally headline the event, and most people, including Kevin Nash, don't think the Tribal Chief is dropping the belt anytime soon.

The other big title match will see Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre compete for RAW's top prize. The Scottish Warrior has returned with a different attitude, and to keep him happy, WWE could be tempted to put the World Heavyweight Championship around his waist.

Kevin Nash, however, felt there was no need for the title to change hands and opined that, just like in Roman Reigns' case, WWE won't let anyone dethrone Seth Rollins for a while.

"You really don't need another hot (title); it's almost like that belt isn't even up for grabs. Drew is going after it, but it just seems like that belt is going to stay put for a while, too," added the WWE legend. [48:10 - 48:36]

