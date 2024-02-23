Kevin Owens confesses popular WWE star "beats him up"; shuts fans cheering during Elimination Chamber Press Event

Kevin Owens confessed at the Elimination Chamber Press Event that a popular WWE Superstar often beats him up.

One of the most anticipated matches at the upcoming premium live event in Perth, Australia, is the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, where six superstars will compete for the right to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match will feature Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Logan Paul, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley. One of the men competing in the match, Kevin Owens, came out to speak at the Elimination Chamber Press Event tonight.

During the course of the event, Owens admitted that he often gets beaten up by Rhea Ripley. Considering Mami is from Australia, fans cheered on hearing her name. Owens immediately stopped them and said that they were not supposed to cheer that, and fans went silent.

"I don't have a whole lot of luck with Australians. That one [Grayson Waller] is always bothering me, you know. Rhea Ripley beats the hell out of me every chance she gets. [Fans start cheering] You're not supposed to cheer that."

It remains to be seen if The Prizefighter will be able to walk out of the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match as the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

