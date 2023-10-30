Kevin Owens makes a demand to WWE after punching two popular superstars at the same time

Kevin Owens recently made a demand to WWE after punching both Austin Theory and Grayson Waller at the same time.

This past week on SmackDown, the former Universal Champion was confronted by Logan Paul, Theory, and Waller. Owens ended up punching both Waller and Theory.

Speaking in an interview on WWE SmackDown LowDown, Owens celebrated his accomplishment of punching two superstars at the same time. He further demanded a shirt from WWE to celebrate the occasion but wasn't too sure if the company would grant his request.

"Math Equation. WWE Shop.com. It's coming. Maybe not. We'll see," said Owens. [H/T: Fightful]

Kevin Owens claimed that Cathy Kelley suggested both Austin Theory and Grayson Waller had punchable faces

Kevin Owens claimed that Cathy Kelley had suggested that both Austin Theory and Grayson Waller had punchable faces.

Speaking on the same edition of SmackDown Lowdown, The Prizefighter reflected on him knocking out both Theory and Waller at the same time. He added:

"Fine, fair enough. You did not text me. That's not true. But you did suggest that they had punchable faces. Did you see? I got both of them at the same time. What did I say? It sounded so smart when I said it on TV. One Punch, One Fist, Two Faces. Doesn't that sound like a t-shirt in the making?"

Owens recently made the jump to SmackDown following Jey Uso's move to RAW. The duo of Owens and Sami Zayn are once again on separate brands following the former Universal Champion's switch.

Before the move, Owens and Zayn lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day and unsuccessfully challenged Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes for the titles during their reign as champions.

