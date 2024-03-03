Kim Orton sends a wholesome six-word message to her husband Randy Orton

Kim Orton recently took to social media to send a six-word message to WWE SmackDown star Randy Orton.

Randy recently competed in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match and came close to becoming the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Logan Paul's controversial actions led to a devastating loss for The Viper.

On Instagram, Kim Orton shared a new set of photos of her husband and sent a short message:

"I love that you’re all mine @randyorton," she wrote.

Check out Kim Orton's message:

Dutch Mantell believes Kevin Owens will get involved in the feud between Randy Orton and Logan Paul

Kevin Owens has been feuding with Logan Paul since the latter won the United States Championship. Meanwhile, Randy Orton has a score to settle with The Maverick after Elimination Chamber: Perth.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, The Viper defeated Austin Theory while KO was on commentary. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell said he wouldn't mind a Triple Threat Match between Paul, Orton, and Owens:

"Well, he [Kevin Owens] gotta be in that because he spent the whole match on commentary. He has to be involved there somewhere. I really haven’t put much thought into it. I wouldn’t mind seeing a three-way with those guys because they can put a hell of a three-way together. I can take three ways because they are not that hard to figure out."

At the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Owens was unsuccessful in securing the United States Championship from Paul. The Maverick won via disqualification after The Prizefighter was seen using brass knuckles, which the former introduced in the contest.

WWE has yet to confirm a match between Paul and Orton for the United States Championship. However, the two stars are expected to cross paths at WrestleMania 40.

Should Randy Orton challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section.