"Kinda miss seeing him around" - WWE Universe goes wild as they believe major star will return at Money in the Bank 2023

WWE is currently focused on heading to London to host the annual Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Last year, the company went to the UK for WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. However, this year, fans believe the company has a massive surprise stored in the form of Drew McIntyre's return.

Earlier this year, the company went on to host events outside of the United States, starting with WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, where we witnessed a surprise return from Kevin Owens in Canada. Later, Carlito made a shocking return to the company in Puerto Rico for WWE Backlash 2023.

The company has often used stars during such international events to hype up the crowd and add shock value to the Premium Live Events. Fans have been wondering when Drew McIntyre will return to the company after his hiatus, and some believe that Money in the Bank 2023 is the perfect event and place for him to return.

McIntyre was last seen at WrestleMania 39, where he was pinned by Gunther and lost the triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship. It will be interesting to see if The Scottish Warrior returns to the company under his old heel persona to go after the World Heavyweight Championship on the Red brand.

Seth Rollins' next World Heavyweight Championship defense could be at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

A few weeks ago, Seth Rollins went up against every possible obstacle and reached the finals to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

In the end, he battled AJ Styles and defeated him to become the World Heavyweight Champion. On RAW after Night of Champions, he teamed up with The Phenomenal One to defeat The Judgment Day in a tag team bout.

Last night, Damian Priest of The Judgment Day answered Seth Rollins' open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Priest was unable to beat The Visionary for the title after Finn Balor's interference allowed Rollins to capitalize.

After the match, Balor and Rollins had an intense staredown to end the show. It seems like the two will be feuding on Monday Night RAW for the World Heavyweight Championship, and the two could possibly have a match for the title at Money in the Bank 2023.

