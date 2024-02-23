"Kiss my a**" -Rhea Ripley fires serious shots at WWE star after Elimination Chamber: Perth Press Event

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently fired serious shots at a WWE Superstar after the Elimination Chamber press event in Perth, Australia.

The star in question is Zelina Vega. Ripley and Vega have locked horns against each other on several occasions in WWE, but The Eradicator has always come out on top in recent matches.

The two real-life friends are always seen having healthy social media banter against each other. Zelina recently called The Eradicator "jerk face" and hoped she would cry after her bout against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber.

During the Elimination Chamber press event, Rhea Ripley did the Shoey (a tradition of celebration in Australia) with Grayson Waller. A fan recently took to Twitter to write that Ripley should use her shoe as her version of "La Chancla," which refers to flip flops used generally by Zelina Vega.

The post caught The Judgment Day member's attention, and she took a serious shot at Queen Zelina:

"Kiss my a** @ZelinaVegaWWE," Ripley wrote.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley talked about getting inspiration from music bands for her current character

On a recent edition of The Ringer's Wrestling Show podcast, Rhea Ripley said that she always admired the way the bands used to dress with studded jackets, black makeup, and hair. The Eradicator mentioned that she adopted all of it in her current WWE character.

"The way that they dress and the way that they acted. They didn’t care about what anyone thought. And I really aspired to be like that. I love the studded jackets, I love the painted jackets. I love the black makeup, the black hair. I’ve always loved that grungy look. And that’s been me, deep down. I’ve just been hiding it for so long because I was trying to be the girl next door, the beachy sort of vibes, but it wasn’t me. But after I had a little discussion with myself, I stopped caring about what they wanted from me."

Many fans believe Rhea Ripley will retain her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber. What the company has planned for The Judgment Day members' future remains to be seen.

