"Kiss my a**" - Rhea Ripley sends brutal message to haters ahead of WWE RAW; her fiance reacts

Rhea Ripley is arguably one of the biggest stars in WWE at the moment and while she has thousands of fans, there are also several haters, who have been reacting negatively to her time in the spotlight.

Ripley has reacted to these fans several times before, who have claimed that she is where she is because of her looks, and has now sent another brutal message ahead of tomorrow's episode of WWE RAW.

"Stronger than you in EVERY way. If that makes YOU mad then you can kiss my a**." she wrote in her caption.

Rhea Ripley's fiance AEW star, Buddy Matthews has since reacted to her update with a comment, "Muscle MAMI", and even shared the photo to his Instagram Story with the caption "Muscles on top of muscles."

Matthews has supported Ripley through her rise to fame in WWE and she noted recently that he has been a major support system for her outside of the ring.

Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania XL is merely days away and as part of the show, Rhea Ripley will be defending her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch. Ripley won the title at WrestleMania 39 last year when she defeated Charlotte Flair and has defeated every challenger who has stepped in her way since.

Her last title defense came back at the Elimination Chamber premium live event in February when she wrestled Nia Jax in the main event of the PLE. Interestingly, that was the last time Ripley wrestled on WWE programming, which has led to rumors about her suffering an injury.

As seen in the photo she has posted above, Rhea Ripley has been wearing a wrist support for the past few weeks but there has been no update surrounding any injury. The Eradicator has wrestled as part of recent live events but has continued to wear the wrist support throughout.

