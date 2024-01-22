Kofi Kingston discloses crazy fact about what happened backstage that suddenly led to his WWE title push in 2019

Kofi Kingston's run in 2019 still feels like a dream to many WWE fans. It was the year when he finally stepped up to the WWE Championship level and it all happened because of one injury. Kingston recently disclosed an insane fact about what happened backstage that reportedly kicked off his push.

In 2019, Mustafa Ali was scheduled to be a part of the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match. An injury saw Kofi Kingston replace him, but KofiMania began on the night of February 12th, 2019. It was a gauntlet match that saw Kofi Kingston run through then-WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, and Samoa Joe before tapping out to AJ Styles.

The heroic performance led to the crowd getting behind him - culminating with the epic WWE title win at WrestleMania 35 against Daniel Bryan. Road Dogg, who works backstage for WWE, asked fans to ask him anything, and Kofi Kingston responded by asking him why he waited until the night before the Gauntlet match to tell him he had a gauntlet match.

It's even crazier when one considers the fact that the time spent by Kingston in the match was well over 40 minutes.

Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo believes that Kofi Kingston's run with The New Day should be over

The New Day's momentum has undoubtedly slowed down a lot in the last few years, especially with The Usos taking over as the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history.

However, they are still considered by many as the greatest tag team WWE has ever produced. No faction has been together as long as The New Day has, and Vince Russo, an ex-WWE writer, believed that the faction should be split up.

Speaking on The Brand podcast, Vince Russo stated his belief that The New Day has run its course.

"You know, I'm just sorry, bro, there comes the point where talent has run its course. Okay, New Day has run its course, bro. However long they've been on, they've run their course. It is time to move on, whether they sit home for a year, or whatever you're gonna do, these guys mean nothing, bro, after fre**ing... They've been doing The New Day gimmick for 10 years. For 10 fre**ing years, bro. It's time to move on," he said.

While The New Day may not be present in full force these days, the sheer joy and fun they've given the WWE Universe will not be forgotten easily.

