Kofi Kingston, Nikkita Lyons, Grayson Waller and more react as 29-year-old WWE star ruled out for nearly 12 months

Many WWE personalities have reacted after a 29-year-old star was recently sidelined from active competition for nearly 12 months after suffering a legitimate injury. The name in question is NXT's Wes Lee.

On the latest edition of the white-and-gold show, the former NXT North American Champion announced that he won't be able to compete against Dominik Mysterio at Deadline 2023 due to a back injury. The upstart mentioned that he was in severe pain and did not have any feeling in his legs.

Following the announcement, Wes Lee took to his Instagram and posted a heartfelt message for his well-wishers. WWE Superstars Amari Miller, Nikkita Lyons, Dragon Lee, Damon Kemp, and Eddy Thorpe commented on the former North American Champion's post.

You can check out their comments in the screenshot below:

Screenshot of superstars' comments on Wes Lee's Instagram post

Kofi Kingston, Karrion Kross, Grayson Waller, Gigi Dolin, and many others reacted with a like on Wes Lee's Instagram post.

You can check out a screenshot of it below:

Screenshot of stars' likes on Lee's Instagram post

Popular WWE Superstar will take Wes Lee's place in title match against Dominik Mysterio

After Wes Lee was ruled out of his match against Dominik Mysterio at NXT Deadline on Saturday, it was announced that Dragon Lee would take his place in the North American Championship contest.

The upstart has faced The Judgment Day member twice before with the title on the line but hasn't managed to defeat Dominik. However, fans believe Dragon Lee might emerge victorious on Saturday if Rhea Ripley doesn't interfere in the bout.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the two stars.

The WWE Universe reacted after learning about the former North American Champion's legitimate injury. You can read more about it here.

We at Sportskeeda wish Wes Lee a speedy recovery and hope he returns better than ever.

