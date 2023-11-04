Kurt Angle, MVP, Mia Yim, and more react after released WWE star posts stunning new look

A released WWE Superstar has stunned everyone after posting a photo on his Instagram handle, with personalities like Kurt Angle, Mia Yim, MVP, and others reacting to his ripped new physique. The picture has left most people speechless, and fans making demands while fellow wrestlers are sending him messages in the comments. The superstar in question is Shelton Benjamin.

Benjamin was among the stars who were released by the Stamford-based company after the WWE-UFC merger went through. Several WWE Superstars were let go, and to the surprise of everyone, he was among them. Although he was not being featured regularly, there had been talk about a reprisal of the Hurt Business. In his absence, Cedric Alexander appears to be receiving some sort of push on RAW.

However, Benjamin has not been idle himself. The star posted a photo of his impressive physique on Instagram. The Gold Standard has clearly dedicated himself to fitness since leaving the company, and it is quite visible in his new look.

You can check out Shelton Benjamin's Instagram post below:

The comments section in his post was immediately filled with stars who appreciated his dedication. Stars like Mia Yim and MVP made some funny comments as well, with Yim asking him to put clothes on, while MVP said that he would be over soon with 2 dozen donuts.

Willie Mack also commented, while other stars like Kurt Angle, Paul Wight, formerly known as Big Show, Megan Morant, and Tegan Nox all reacted to the post by liking it as well.

A screengrab of superstars commenting on the post of Shelton Benjamin.

Shelton Benjamin is clearly doing well, even though he is no longer associated with WWE.

What are your reactions to Shelton Benjamin's new ripped physique? Sound off in the comments section below!

