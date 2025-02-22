LA Knight forms a partnership with 53-year-old WWE veteran; gets attacked by current champion on SmackDown

LA Knight formed an unlikely partnership on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. He teamed up with R-Truth to take on The Miz and Carmelo Hayes in a tag team match.

Ad

In a hilarious moment, The Megastar was introduced by the former 24/7 Champion as Louisiana Knight. During the bout, R-Truth hit Carmelo Hayes with a modified stunner and a double tag was made. LA hit Miz with several clotheslines and did a jumping clothesline. He hit Melo with a few mudhole stomps in the corner and planted The A-Lister with a bodyslam and a jumping elbow drop.

Carmelo Hayes nailed Knight with a superkick and went for the First 48 but got caught. LA Knight then tried to hit the BFT but Hayes sent him to the corner. R-Truth went for the Four Moves of Doom and tried to hit the AA but Hayes evaded it. Truth hit Carmelo Hayes with a Spinning Corkscrew Elbow and locked him in the STF.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Miz broke the hold and Knight sent The Miz over the top rope. Out of the blue, Shinsuke Nakamura attacked LA Knight at ringside while the referee was distracted.

The A-Lister and Melo did a First 48 and Skull Crushing Finale combo, leading to them getting the victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE