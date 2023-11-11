LA Knight levels an unusual accusation against a 33-year-old star on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar LA Knight faced Grayson Waller during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Following Knight's loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, Waller took to Twitter to mock his former NXT rival. The exchange escalated online, leading Nick Aldis to officially announce a singles match between the two for this week's show.

Ahead of the bout, LA Knight delivered a promo, expressing that his issues with the Bloodline were far from over. He asserted that Reigns remained the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion solely because Jimmy Uso interfered in the previous encounter.

Waller entered the scene, stating that Knight should own up to his defeat instead of making excuses. Knight, however, responded quickly, saying that Waller should instead be focused on getting a beatdown from the angry Megastar.

He also accused the Aussie Icon of being a creep, suggesting that he looked like someone who was not allowed within 50 yards of a school.

“The Grayson Waller Effect, that sounds like some sort of S*D right. — I get the feeling you’re not allowed within 50 yards of a school, ya creep,” Knight said.

After some back-and-forth action from both men, the match ended when Knight executed the Blunt Force Trauma (BFT) to secure an impressive win. Knight is set to face Bloodline member Jimmy Uso on next week's episode of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the Megastar.

