LA Knight looks back on his career; feels he should’ve been in WWE a long time ago

LA Knight recently reflected on his career and felt that he should've been in WWE a long time ago.

LA Knight has experienced a meteoric rise in popularity over the past several weeks. He is now one of the most over superstars on the roster. Although he was predominantly booked to lose, fans have managed to rally behind Knight. This is largely due to his charisma and entertaining personality.

Knight recently did an interview with Digital Spy where he reflected on his career that led him to WWE. He said that there is a lot of frustration and anger because he feels he should've been in the promotion a long time ago.

“I look back on the journey very fondly in a lot of ways. At the same time, I look back at it with a lot of frustration and a lot of anger because I should have been here a long time ago. I should have been doing this and and having this match and all this stuff a long, long time ago. Although, at the same time, I appreciate what I’ve done and the way I’ve had to go about it and the fact that I’ve just gotten to live the life that I’ve gotten to live, particularly over the last 10 years.”

He continued:

“Right around the time I turned 30, everything just kind of took an upswing. It’s very mixed feelings because there’s a lot of me that’s just a frustrated, angry guy that this has not happened much sooner, but at the same time that peaceful side of me is just like, ‘Hey, it’s been a good run, it’s been good journey’. And there’s still so much more to come.” [H/T Fightful]

What's next for LA Knight?

LA Knight is all set to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match which is set to take place on July 1 at the O2 Arena in London, England. Knight will head into the match as the heavy fan favorite as he looks to pick up the biggest win of his career. The match will also feature Logan Paul, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, and Damian Priest.

A win at Money in the Bank could really help take Knight's career to the next level.

