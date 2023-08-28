LA Knight reacts to footage of the 'Yeah!' movement taking over Wembley Stadium during AEW All In 2023

LA Knight is among the most popular names on WWE programming right now. But The Megastar's stardom seemingly transcends the Stamford-based company. This was clear from the fans' support for Knight outside Wembley Stadium during AEW All In 2023.

AEW's highly anticipated event in London, England, set several revenue and ticket sales records. The show was main-evented by MJF defending his world title against his tag team partner, Adam Cole.

A fan recently posted a video on Instagram showcasing several people outside Wembley Stadium chanting, "Yeah!" to show their appreciation for the SmackDown star. Knight reacted to the video by reposting it on his IG Story.

LA Knight pays tribute to former opponent Bray Wyatt on SmackDown

Knight and Bray Wyatt during their "Pitch Black" match

On the latest episode of SmackDown show, WWE paid homage to both Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk after the two stars tragically passed away last week.

Knight cut a promo during the show, mentioning how his Royal Rumble 2023 opponent prepared him for several things during their rivalry. Wyatt's only televised match of his final WWE run came against Knight in January. The two competed in the first-ever Pitch Black match, where the former world champion emerged victorious.

Knight even used one of Wyatt's iconic catchphrases to send a message to his current rival, The Miz. The A-Lister previously criticized Knight in a chat with TMZ. In response, The Megastar told Miz to "run" ahead of their Payback match, which was a nod to the late veteran.

