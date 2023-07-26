LA Knight reacts to recent popularity surge on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight has reacted to his recent surge in popularity among the WWE Universe.

The 40-year-old superstar is on the best run of his career at the moment despite not winning any significant matches. He competed in the United States Championship Invitational tournament but came up short in the Fatal 4-Way match won by Rey Mysterio last Friday night on SmackDown.

The veteran is currently not booked for a match at SummerSlam but is rumored to have major plans following the premium live event on August 5th. Many fans have become frustrated with the nature of Knight's booking and want to see the SmackDown star be given something substantial to do on the blue brand.

A wrestling fan noted on Instagram that Knight is outselling both Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns in t-shirt sales. The fan also wondered why Knight was not being pushed heading into SummerSlam. The veteran screenshotted the comment and added it to his Instagram story, as seen in the image below.

Former WWE manager claims LA Knight would "drown" 29-year-old star

LA Knight, Cameron Grimes, Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus battled in a Fatal 4-Way match this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

The bout was part of the United States Championship Invitational, with the winner going on to battle Santos Escobar this Friday in the finals. Rey Mysterio emerged victorious and will square off against his fellow LWO stablemate on this week's SmackDown to determine the next challenger for Austin Theory's United States Championship.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell explained that Cameron Grimes' character is a little too similar to Knight and the veteran would overshadow him. Mantell added that Knight would probably drown anyone he worked with at the moment in terms of popularity.

"Cameron Grimes is another one they are gonna have to take their time with. I think he's almost, 'Oh shucks,' almost in that vein, and I don't know how that's gonna catch on, especially when he's up against LA Knight because LA Knight will just drown him. LA Knight will probably drown anybody at this point," said Dutch Mantell. [6:13 - 6:35]

Knight's popularity continues to grow despite the company not giving the veteran a meaningful victory. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the former Million Dollar Champion and if WWE eventually decides to push him.

