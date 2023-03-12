"Lacked a character" - Wrestling world claims that Claudio Castagnoli [Cesaro] wasn't good enough to become WWE Champion

The wrestling world has reacted to an old clip of Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro. In response to the same, a large portion of fans claimed that the current AEW star wasn't good enough to become a world champion.

Castagnoli is currently working in AEW and ROH. He is the current Ring of Honor World Champion, having dethroned Chris Jericho at Final Battle 2022. The Swiss star is in his second reign as ROH World Champion.

Taking to Twitter, many fans claimed that Castagnoli (Cesaro) wasn't world champion material during his time in WWE.

During his time in WWE, Castagnoli (Cesaro) won the RAW Tag Team Championship with Sheamus on four separate occasions. He also won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, once with The Celtic Warrior and once with Shinsuke Nakamura.

The only singles title Cesaro held in WWE was the United States Championship. He won it once back in 2012.

Kenny Omega named Claudio Castagnoli as one of his dream opponents

Kenny Omega is one of the top stars in AEW. Currently part of a trio with The Young Bucks (collectively known as The Elite), Omega has named Claudio Castagnoli one of his dream opponents.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Omega stated that Castagnoli is a name he wants to work with. The reigning IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion also namedropped Samoa Joe. He said:

"And for another guy, I’d say if we want to just toss in another name, who I’d love to work with, Claudio Castagnoli. Yeah, he’s another one, and even, jeez, he’s number three, it’d be cool to wrestle Samoa Joe, probably."

Castagnoli is currently in a feud with long-term rival Eddie Kingston. The latter confronted the ROH World Champion and could challenge for the ROH World Championship after quitting AEW in kayfabe.

