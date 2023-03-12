Create

"Lacked a character" - Wrestling world claims that Claudio Castagnoli [Cesaro] wasn't good enough to become WWE Champion

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 12, 2023 20:00 IST
Claudio Castagnoli is the current Ring of Honor World Champion
The wrestling world has reacted to an old clip of Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro. In response to the same, a large portion of fans claimed that the current AEW star wasn't good enough to become a world champion.

Castagnoli is currently working in AEW and ROH. He is the current Ring of Honor World Champion, having dethroned Chris Jericho at Final Battle 2022. The Swiss star is in his second reign as ROH World Champion.

Taking to Twitter, many fans claimed that Castagnoli (Cesaro) wasn't world champion material during his time in WWE.

Check out the fan reactions to the same topic:

@WrestleClips Wasnt good enough. Lacked a character and promo skills
@BreezyUTD @WrestleClips Lacked character but boy was he good enough. If Big E, Kevin Owens & Kofi were good enough and had the heart to do it then so did this guy. I cannot believe he didn’t get to. Highly rated by all his peers too.
@WrestleClips He can’t talk people into a building.
@WrestleClips Blows my mind how AEW never gave Cesaro a TNT title run.
@WrestleClips What happens on raw. When he comes out with the title.
@WrestleClips A word title run is laughable
@WrestleClips He screams workhorse champ = intercontinental or US was perfect for his role. But as heavyweight champ, he doesn’t have “it”.
@WrestleClips Blows my mind how AEW and WWE haven't given Cesaro a world title run.Fixed. https://t.co/zEQZGtpclh
@WrestleClips It’s not enough to just be good in ring
@WrestleClips Same reason AEW won’t. He ain’t that special. But but but he won the ROH Belt haha jokesters
@WrestleClips Probably the same reason AEW hasn’t…
Cesaro was contracted to WWE for 11 years. Yet you only have this one clip to show why he deserved a title run.That’s probably a good reason why he didn’t get one. twitter.com/wrestleclips/s…
He never had the promo ability of a Champion. You want your Champion to be such a star that they could host SNL if asked. He couldn't. twitter.com/WrestleClips/s…
I used to say this a lot but seeing him now has shown me why he didn’t twitter.com/wrestleclips/s…

During his time in WWE, Castagnoli (Cesaro) won the RAW Tag Team Championship with Sheamus on four separate occasions. He also won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, once with The Celtic Warrior and once with Shinsuke Nakamura.

The only singles title Cesaro held in WWE was the United States Championship. He won it once back in 2012.

Kenny Omega named Claudio Castagnoli as one of his dream opponents

Kenny Omega is one of the top stars in AEW. Currently part of a trio with The Young Bucks (collectively known as The Elite), Omega has named Claudio Castagnoli one of his dream opponents.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Omega stated that Castagnoli is a name he wants to work with. The reigning IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion also namedropped Samoa Joe. He said:

"And for another guy, I’d say if we want to just toss in another name, who I’d love to work with, Claudio Castagnoli. Yeah, he’s another one, and even, jeez, he’s number three, it’d be cool to wrestle Samoa Joe, probably."

Castagnoli is currently in a feud with long-term rival Eddie Kingston. The latter confronted the ROH World Champion and could challenge for the ROH World Championship after quitting AEW in kayfabe.

Did WWE miss an opportunity with Cesaro? Sound off in the comments section below.

