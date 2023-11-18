"Lame as s**t" - WWE veteran blasts Roman Reigns cameo on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman appeared on WWE SmackDown before taking a call from Roman Reigns on Friday night. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell blasted the segment hosting Reigns’ cameo on the show.

Paul Heyman played a major role in this week’s SmackDown. He came out with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso to hype The Bloodline. The Wiseman teased a John Cena appearance before running down the legend and claimed he had retired.

LA Knight came out soon after to run his mouth and claim that Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, thanks to The Bloodline. The war of words between the two sides led to a match between Knight and Jimmy being booked.

Heyman and Sikoa exited, and the former was seen talking to The Tribal Chief on the phone. The spot did not sit well with wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, who called the segment "lame" on the latest edition of Smack Talk.

"That was lame. That was lame as s**t," Dutch said. [56.33 - 56.36]

Check out the complete video below:

Knight picked up the win to restart his journey to becoming the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after his loss at Crown Jewel. The creative team will likely keep him busy in a rivalry with members of The Bloodline before he can get his hands on Roman Reigns again.

