Finn Balor hasn't had the best run in WWE as of late. He recently lost the World Heavyweight Champion match to Seth Rollins at Money In The Bank, which would see him exact revenge against The Visionary after seven long years.
At the Money In The Bank PLE, the newly crowned Senor Money In The Bank, Damian Priest, made his way to the ring during the bout between Finn and Rollins to ensure that both men knew that he had his eyes on the prize.
Priest's involvement at ringside caused some distraction to both Balor and Rollins. The Prince couldn't believe that his friend would do that to him. The two had a short confrontation during the match, leading Rollins to capitalize and pick up the victory.
Now that Damian Priest holds the Money In The Bank briefcase, fans are running with it and suggesting many theories. One such fan raised the question about Priest cashing his MITB contract at SummerSlam after Finn Balor defeats Seth Rollins. A successful cash-in would result in Balor's name again going down in history for the shortest run as a champion.
The WWE Universe has shared their view on it, with some stating that it was a great idea and that they were on the same page, while others didn't think it was a great idea at all.
What did Damian Priest do after he distracted Finn Balor at Money In The Bank?
In the opening match of the PLE, Damian Priest won the MITB briefcase to become Mr. Money In The Bank this year. Later in the night, during Rollins and Balor's match, Priest made his way to the ring to remind everyone who he was.
Finn Balor was visibly shocked and distracted by Priest's presence, leading to Seth Rollins winning the match. Later in the press conference, Priest addressed why he made his way to the ring during the match.
"I think he wasn't sure if I was there to cash in on him, which wasn't the goal, it wasn't an idea of mine, I did not want to do that. If anything, I wanted Seth to feel the pressure of me possibly cashing in and I wanted Finn to win the title. Unfortunately, it didn't happen that way."
What transpires of this incident between the twp Judgment Day members on RAW tonight is yet to be seen.
