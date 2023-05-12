"Last ride," "Going out with a bang" - WWE Universe believes 10-time World Champion will soon retire from in-ring competition

The WWE Universe has always been keen to spot easter eggs and hints laid out by the company over the past few years. Recently, fans noticed that The Beast Incarnate made a unique record of appearing on 5 PLEs in a row. However, this concerned many fans as they now believe this could be Brock Lesnar's final run.

In 2012, Brock Lesnar returned to the company after a long hiatus and immediately went after John Cena. This started his longest run with the company, which is still going on. In his second stint with the company, The Beast made and broke several records.

He not only became one of the longest-reigning Universal Champions but ended The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania 30. Ahead of his match with Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions, fans have wondered if this is The Beast's final run as he appeared on every Premium Live Event since January.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era This will be Lesnar’s 5th PLE in a row.



Royal Rumble

Elimination Chamber

Wrestlemania

Backlash

Night of Champions This will be Lesnar’s 5th PLE in a row. Royal Rumble Elimination ChamberWrestlemania Backlash Night of Champions https://t.co/eRVZ68VyEN

B-Stro @stromio1 @reigns_era Brock giving us his last run before he finishes for good @reigns_era Brock giving us his last run before he finishes for good

Nolan Grayson @Omni_man96 ? @reigns_era He must be retiring soon because why all of a sudden he's appearing in every pay-per-view in WWE @reigns_era He must be retiring soon because why all of a sudden he's appearing in every pay-per-view in WWE😭?

cody @CodyGarlock haven’t seen him this active in years!! @reigns_era I have a feeling Brock is kind of on his last ride with ushaven’t seen him this active in years!! @reigns_era I have a feeling Brock is kind of on his last ride with us😢 haven’t seen him this active in years!!

Cade Klein @CadeKlein6 @reigns_era I think it’s him going out with a bang, plenty of rumors of him retiring very soon @reigns_era I think it’s him going out with a bang, plenty of rumors of him retiring very soon

Fans are now worried that this might be Brock Lesnar's final run with the company, and the WWE Universe is not ready to see The Beast Incarnate hang up the boots yet. It will be interesting to see what lies in the future of the former World Champion following Night of Champions 2023.

Brock Lesnar faced new WWE opponents under Triple H's regime

In Vince McMahon's regime, Brock Lesnar was often booked as the brand's top champion, quickly dominating his opponents inside the squared circle. He also remained the Universal Champion for over 500 days on the red brand after the title was recently introduced.

However, the new regime utilized Brock Lesnar differently without giving him the brand's top prize. The Beast's first match under the new regime was to end his feud with Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2022. After the event, he went on a hiatus and returned to feud with Bobby Lashley.

The two heavyweights exchanged wins over each other. Unfortunately, a decisive winner was not declared during their last bout, which disappointed the fans. Omos later challenged the Beast Incarnate for a match at WrestleMania 39. In the end, The Nigerian Giant lost to Brock Lesnar.

After WrestleMania 39, The Beast Incarnate attacked Cody Rhodes and feuded with The American Nightmare. However, he ended up losing to Rhodes at WWE Backlash 2023. On RAW after the event, he returned and attacked The American Nightmare, which set up a rematch between the two for WWE Night of Champions.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will retire by the end of the year? Sound off in the comment section below.

