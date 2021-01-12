"Learn that the world is changing" - Former WWE Superstar calls out Vince McMahon; urges him to show that he can change

Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis was recently a guest on the ROHStrong podcast. During the interview, the former WWE Superstar opened up about why she was thankful to Vince McMahon. Kanellis was also critical of McMahon, saying that he needed to learn and change with the times.

Maria Kanellis and her husband Mike Bennett were released by WWE last April, as the company made several cuts because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kanellis and Bennett were released along with several other wrestlers and members of staff.

Maria Kanellis told the ROHStrong podcast that she was thankful to Vince McMahon for the opportunities he'd given her:

"I’m going to try and make this very clear to people. Vince McMahon gave me an opportunity. And if I am correct — which like I said before, you never know for sure — it was Vince and Kevin Dunn who were the ones who said, ‘Yes, bring her back.’ So I appreciate that."

Maria Kanellis wants Vince McMahon to 'listen to people' and embrace change

Maria Kanellis went on to say that she felt that Vince McMahon needed to understand that the world was changing and that wrestling has also changed. She felt that WWE needed to show the world that they can move on from what has worked in the past.

Kanellis urged WWE to adapt and change to what is needed now and make the whole pro wrestling industry better as a result:

"But at a certain point, people need to change and they need to grow, and grow up, and learn that the world is changing. And so even though I appreciate the opportunities I was given in the past, I really wish that Vince would learn and would listen to people. It’s the same thing: yes, it worked in the past. That’s great. I’m happy for you; you created an industry. Good on you. But at a certain point, because you are the pinnacle. The definition of what professional wrestling is. You need to show the world that you can change, because that is the only way that this industry gets better. It’s the only way that we can completely move forward. Yes, you have competitors, and they are doing a great job. But they do not have the reach. And because Vince McMahon has the reach, he can change a lot of lives." (H/T: 411Mania)

Ring of Honor announced on 20th December, 2020, that Maria Kanellis was returning to the promotion.