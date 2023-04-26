"Leave the title and go" – WWE Universe heavily criticized top champion after major botch on live TV

WWE is one of the biggest sports entertainment companies for wrestlers to showcase their talent in front of a live audience. The company also has a developmental brand where the stars of tomorrow are currently performing. Fans have criticized NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell for a major botch at NXT Spring Breakin'.

Earlier this month, Indi Hartwell became one of the biggest stars in the developmental brand when she climbed the ladder with the help of Dexter Lumis at WWE Stand & Deliver 2023 and won the NXT Women's Championship. This was Hartwell's second NXT title as she had won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Candice LeRae earlier.

Fans were surprised by the title win and believed Roxanne Perez should've remained champion. During Hartwell's second title defense against Perez and Tiffany Stratton, the champion botched a major move on live television. After the show, fans heavily criticized the champion for the botch.

Check out some of the reactions below:

KenDoll88 @bharmon0504 @TOXlCATTRACTlON And this is why indi should’ve never been champ. I don’t get where people thinks she’s great. I used to like her. But after watching her not improve and clumsy as an ox, I kinda gave up on her. Her rr appearance should’ve told them what the Wwe fanbase will think of her. @TOXlCATTRACTlON And this is why indi should’ve never been champ. I don’t get where people thinks she’s great. I used to like her. But after watching her not improve and clumsy as an ox, I kinda gave up on her. Her rr appearance should’ve told them what the Wwe fanbase will think of her.

REAL SHADY @HippyHoochiMama 🏼 @TOXlCATTRACTlON Indi slowed the match down tbh. I still don’t get what anybody sees in her. She moves 2 mph & did like 2 of the slowest moves. She’s just not a good wrestler. Roxc carried & tiff didn’t get to do much but she did her stuff when needed. @TOXlCATTRACTlON Indi slowed the match down tbh. I still don’t get what anybody sees in her. She moves 2 mph & did like 2 of the slowest moves. She’s just not a good wrestler. Roxc carried & tiff didn’t get to do much but she did her stuff when needed. 👏🏼

Kevin Evans @mccool_vieira @TOXlCATTRACTlON Please don't bring them to the Main Roster already, they are not ready. @TOXlCATTRACTlON Please don't bring them to the Main Roster already, they are not ready.

Charizard Lover @charizardxoxo09 @TOXlCATTRACTlON Please leave the title and go if this is how you perform after 3 years in development 🤢 @TOXlCATTRACTlON Please leave the title and go if this is how you perform after 3 years in development 🤢

Indi Hartwell was not the only one to blame as the three women lacked co-operation while performing the innovative move. Unfortunately, Hartwell not only got the most heat from fans, but she was reportedly injured during the match as well.

Top WWE RAW star sent a heartfelt message to Indi Hartwell following NXT Spring Breakin'

In 2019, Indi Hartwell signed with the company and joined the developmental brand. She later became a part of The Way where she won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships with Candice LeRae.

After her stablemates went on to the main roster, she began her singles career in the developmental brand.

She picked up an injury during her second title defense last night. After the show, Hartwell's long-time supporter and WWE RAW star Bayley sent a message to the current NXT Champion. Check it out:

"I’ve been telling y’all! The ones with heart… 👍🏼 ❤️ @indi_hartwell #WWENXT"

It will be interesting to see when Indi Hartwell returns and what lies ahead for the NXT women's division.

What are your thoughts on Indi Hartwell? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes