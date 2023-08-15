"LeBron Breakker would fit right in" - Fans go wild after Carmelo Hayes fires shots at popular WWE faction

WWE NXT star Carmelo Hayes has poked fun at a popular new faction today on social media.

The Hurt Business was a faction comprised of Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin. MVP served as the manager for the group, and they became quite popular amongst the WWE Universe. However, the group has since been disbanded, and MVP is now managing Omos.

Bobby Lashley recently returned after a hiatus from the company and started conversing with The Street Profits. The All Mighty convinced Angelo Dawkins to update his style, and many fans are wondering if the new faction is The Hurt Business 2.0.

The Twitter account WrestleLamia asked fans who they would like to see join The Hurt Business 2.0 and included photos of several African American superstars. Carmelo Hayes reacted to the image and wondered why Bron Breakker wasn't included as an option.

Expand Tweet

Wrestling fans had fun with Hayes' joke and noted that Breakker would be an interesting choice for the faction. One fan humorously claimed that Bron Breakker would fit in the faction if he was named "LeBron Breakker," like NBA star LeBron James.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Carmelo Hayes wants to face WWE RAW star

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes recently claimed that he and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins would have great chemistry in the ring.

Carmelo Hayes has established himself as a major star in NXT and made an appearance on the June 26th edition of WWE RAW. He lost to Finn Balor in a singles match but was impressive during the contest.

During a Q&A on WWE's Snapchat, the 29-year-old noted that Seth Rollins is the first-ever NXT Champion, and he currently holds the title. He added that it would be a good story to tell in the ring.

"I've been on record saying this a bunch of times so I’m just going to stay consistent with it: Seth Rollins. I feel like he’s somebody that I would have good chemistry with in the ring. On top of that, I see our careers as very much being parallel in the sense of he was the first NXT Champion and I’m the current NXT champion. I think that would be a good story to tell down the road," Melo said. [0:01 - onwards]

You can check out Hayes' comments about Rollins in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Carmelo Hayes is destined to become a star on the main roster when he finally arrives on a full-time basis. It will be interesting to see if he and Seth Rollins have a rivalry down the line.

Would you be interested in a feud between Rollins and Hayes in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here