Legend admits he didn't expect Vince McMahon allegations to be so extreme (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon was recently accused of sexual assault and trafficking by former WWE employee Janel Grant. Kevin Sullivan, a legendary wrestler and booker, was surprised by some of the serious claims made against the 78-year-old.

On January 25, Grant alleged in a 67-page lawsuit that McMahon instructed her to have sex with him and other men between 2019 and 2022. She also accused the former WWE Executive Chairman of failing to pay a $3 million non-disclosure agreement in its entirety.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone, Sullivan reacted to the recent news about McMahon:

"Of course [surprised by allegations], I mean, you knew something was going on, but you didn't know it was that extreme." [1:41 – 1:45]

Vince McMahon denied Janel Grant's allegations, claiming her lawsuit is "replete with lies." He later resigned as a board member of WWE's parent company TKO "out of respect."

Kevin Sullivan almost worked for Vince McMahon

In 2001, Vince McMahon obtained the contracts of several wrestlers and backstage workers after buying WCW. Although Kevin Sullivan had already left WCW by the time McMahon purchased the company, he still nearly ended up working for WWE.

Sullivan added that he opted against joining WWE due to business interests outside of the wrestling industry at the time:

"I almost went one time but I had opened my gym and it wasn't feasible for either one of us. About 2001. I was gonna be on the creative team." [2:01 – 2:18]

Before becoming a booker, Sullivan made his name as a cult leader character in Championship Wrestling from Florida in the 1980s. He led the Army of Darkness stable, which also included Luna Vachon and Mark Lewin, aka Purple Haze.

In the same interview, Sullivan said that time was the favorite period of his career. He also had high praise for Vachon, who went on to work for WWE between 1993-1994 and 1997-2000:

"Luna was by far, at the time, the hottest working wrestler, not just woman, hottest working wrestler in the business," Sullivan stated. [1:04 – 1:17]

Discussing modern-day factions, Sullivan also highlighted one big difference between The Bloodline in WWE compared to the nWo's presentation in WCW.

