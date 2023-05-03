Legend claims WWE fan reaction to Roman Reigns and 25-time champion "never made sense"

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is without a shred of a doubt the top name in the sports entertainment world today. Fans care about what The Tribal Chief has to say and what he does, and he has consistently proved his worth since arriving on the main roster back in 2012.

He wasn't, however, as well-received as he is now, until he introduced the "Head of the Table" gimmick during the pandemic. There were comparisons between him and his former rival John Cena at one point owing to the 50/50 crowd reactions.

Diamond Dallas Page touched on the comparison during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes. The wrestling legend stated that despite Roman's meteoric rise to the main event spot, revealing layers of a character takes time. The WWE Hall of Famer also praised both John Cena and Roman Reigns:

"People will, Cena and Roman, they would turn on them occasionally. It never made sense to me. They're both phenomenal. They put the work in the ring, and now Roman is so good on the mic. So it takes time, it just doesn't happen," DDP said. [8:10-8:29]

John Cena and Roman Reigns wrestled each other twice at premium live events, first at No Mercy 2017, then in the main event of Summerslam 2021 during the latter's run as The Tribal Chief.

Wrestle Club @_WrestleClub John Cena’s INSANE Money In The Bank 2021 return! John Cena’s INSANE Money In The Bank 2021 return! https://t.co/p65p9apGpZ

Potential rumor killer on AJ Styles being Roman Reigns' next challenger following WWE Backlash

The rumor mill has been churning with speculation that AJ Styles was next in line to face Roman Reigns. After The Phenomenal One returned to TV and got drafted to Friday Night SmackDown, the speculation grew stronger.

However, a new report from Ringside News revealed that while the creative team does have plans for Roman Reigns following WWE Backlash, AJ Styles is not currently part of them.

"WWE has plans in place for Roman Reigns on SmackDown, but we must shut down an online rumor. It was 'reported' that AJ Styles is next in line to face Roman Reigns. We have been told by a tenured member of the creative team that idea is 'not even close to an accurate guess.'" [H/T Ringside News]

Regular Goated Ws @GoatedWsHG



These 2 haven't faced eachother on TV or PPV in 7 years. @reigns_era Roman Reigns vs AJ Styles.These 2 haven't faced eachother on TV or PPV in 7 years. @reigns_era Roman Reigns vs AJ Styles.These 2 haven't faced eachother on TV or PPV in 7 years. https://t.co/47LDAdYytr

Read more about fans reacting to the prospect of another recently drafted SmackDown star facing Roman Reigns at the Night of Champions event here.

If not AJ Styles, then who do you think will be Roman Reigns' next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quote, give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the original source.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes