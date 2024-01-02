Legend recalls quitting WWE after Vince McMahon convinced him to stay

Vince McMahon was responsible for the creative direction of hundreds of WWE talents between 1982 and 2022. Greg Valentine, a prominent WWE star in the 1980s and 1990s, recently recalled how his former boss once persuaded him to stay with the company.

Valentine was a member of The New Dream Team alongside Dino Bravo after splitting up with Brutus Beefcake. On October 16, 1987, the newly formed duo lost to The Killer Bees at Madison Square Garden, prompting Valentine to consider an offer from WCW.

In an interview with James Romero of WSI, Valentine said he was supposed to join Ric Flair's Four Horsemen faction before McMahon contacted him. The former Intercontinental Champion initially agreed to remain with WWE before quitting after WrestleMania 7:

"As soon as I got home, Vince called me and we were on the phone for four hours, and he ruined my trip to WCW and talked me into coming back, and then he f****d me about seven months later and wanted me to do a big job for Earthquake at WrestleMania 7, and I did it but then I f***ing quit," Valentine said. [48:59 – 49:22]

As Valentine referenced, he took exception to Vince McMahon booking him to lose against Earthquake at WrestleMania 7. The one-sided match only lasted three minutes and was designed to make Earthquake look strong.

Vince McMahon did not hold a grudge against Greg Valentine

Despite quitting WWE, Greg Valentine became a member of the company's Hall of Fame in 2004. He was inducted by his long-time friend and former manager Jimmy Hart.

Valentine was surprised to join WWE's illustrious group considering how he departed more than a decade earlier:

"He [Vince McMahon] ends up bringing me back in 2004 and puts me in the Hall of Fame. He's strange." [49:30 – 49:36]

In the same interview, Valentine advised his former tag team partner Brutus Beefcake to leave his wife Missy.

